travel

Zip Line Through Fire with the Stars of "The Rookie"

This adventure begins with an ATV ride through the jungle with Reynaldo at the wheel and Karl leading the excursion to zip line through a fire. The 14 zip line course featured water and fire elements that proved to be more daring than any chase scenes the stars ever shot on "The Rookie". Xplor by Xcaret is hosted by Karl Schmid from On the Red Carpet, actor Reynaldo Pacheco, Eric Winter and Alyssa Diaz of The Rookie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicozipliningtravelzip lineout of officelocalish
TRAVEL
Practical tips to achieving your New Year's resolutions in 2020
Waterfall in Ireland appears to flow backwards - video
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: State, defense officials to testify at impeachment hearing
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why.
10-year-old dies after shooting at high school football game
Police continue to search for deadly mass shooting suspects
First responders receive help to cope with shock, aftermath of mass shooting
Father grieves as he remembers son killed Fresno's mass shooting
1 injured after vehicle goes off cliff, catches fire on Hwy 168 in Fresno Co.
Show More
Jurors will start deliberating in Erika Sandoval trial on Wednesday
Thieves snatch wiring from Fresno Co. school's air-conditioning units
'She remembers everything': Parents of girl shot while trick-or-treating recall horrific night
FAX driver who killed pedestrian headed for trial
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
More TOP STORIES News