Good Dog: The freshest hot dogs in Houston

At Good Dog Houston, they buy local or make it by hand.

The gourmet hot dog restaurant started as a food truck in 2011, but they now have three locations in Houston.

Owners Danny Caballero and Mali Pferd said they have a passion for serving exceptional quality food.

Their unique hot dogs combine locally-sourced ingredients, fresh produce and handmade condiments for a flavor you won't find anywhere else.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodhot dogsrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State expected to hire Kalen DeBoer as next head coach, sources tell ESPN
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3 earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
New California laws in 2020
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Show More
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
More TOP STORIES News