Wilson's Whirligig Park has catapulted the community into the national spotlight

Wilson, North Carolina's story has captivated the imagination of the country. Farm machinery repairman, Vollis Simpson, began making gigantic kinetic sculptures at his family farm in Wilson County when he was nearing retirement age. He kept making his "whirligigs"-seven days a week-until about six months before he dies at the age of 94. The story of Wilson's campaign to use the renowned whirligigs to recharge its downtown has catapulted the community into the national spotlight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishmy go towtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
Man shot and killed after car crash in east central Fresno
Fresno firefighter helps man keep piece of childhood home alive
More TOP STORIES News