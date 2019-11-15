Woman Creates Henna Crowns for Cancer Survivors

This woman helps women undergoing chemotherapy treatment feel beautiful again by hand painting beautiful Henna crowns. For more information visit: www.sarahenna.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California: LIVE
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Community bids goodbye to slain Lemoore officer Jonathan Diaz
Fresno City Council approves recreational cannabis stores
Amtrak's presence in the Valley may be in jeopardy
Show More
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
'I'm constantly in fear': Daniel Green told Erika Sandoval in 2012 recording
Merced County deputies foil possible home invasion robbery
Small businesses dealing with credit card fee increase
Jury to determine if Clovis man who killed his wife, mother-in-law was sane
More TOP STORIES News