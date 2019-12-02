art

Woman Creates Masterpieces With Only a Dirty Driveway and a Powerwasher

This woman went viral after posting photos online of what she had done to her driveway; tired of washing the entire thing, she decided to make art out of the dirt instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingtonnorth carolinaartall goodlocalish
ART
Butterfly wings take flight in NYC to honor transgender community
Sneaker Heads across Los Angeles are meeting up at Sneakertopia to explore the culture they love through these dope art exhibits.
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
How to Create Magical Water Marbled Designs on Silk.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Man dies after being ejected from car during crash near Yosemite
Wet roadways cause spinouts, traffic collisions on Valley highways
Cost of building homes in the Central Valley is rising
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Show More
White House says it won't participate in impeachment hearing
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
Students to hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Police unknowingly chase couple driving to hospital to give birth
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
More TOP STORIES News