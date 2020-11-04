localish

Chicago woman turns garden into giant altar for Day of the Dead

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- A Chicago resident turned her garden into a big alter for the Day of the Dead, and it's got hundreds coming to check it out.

Isabel Hernandez has been a Pilsen resident for over 30 years. Every year, she created a big alter, or ofrenda, to remember her loved ones who have passed away. This Mexican tradition happens Nov. 1-2.

Hernandez said she created the alter to show her community this wonderful tradition of keeping family members' memories alive. She also said it's her way of attempting to influence the younger generations to practice and pass down Mexican traditions.

"This is a celebration of life. We are honoring their lives. That is why we put on alters with all the food that they used to enjoy," Hernandez said.

She said with the help of her mother, it took Hernandez eight days to decorate her garden for Dia de los Muertos and Halloween.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenmexicolatinalatinolatino lifemexicanall goodlocalishwlshispanic heritagehispanic
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Iconic Fresno theater forced to stay closed ahead of the holidays
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Fresno zoo's beloved orangutan loses battle with cancer
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Show More
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Abandoned home destroyed by flames in Fresno Co.
Tulare Co. Administrative Office closed after employee contracts COVID-19
Thousands lose power, including Reedley College, after crash
Fresno Co. seeing increase in wait time for COVID-19 test results
More TOP STORIES News