World-famous chefs serve YOU at this foodie festival

Imagine Bobby Flay or Wolfgang Puck serving you a sample of their finest flavors! Well, it's not a dream.

"Savor Borgata Weekend" brings celebrity chefs and local foodies to the same table! The massive festival highlights the master chefs who provide fine dining experiences at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In just one room, you could pile up a smorgasbord of world-class cuisine from the minds of Michael Symon, Geoffrey Zakarian, and many more!

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa | Facebook
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic cityfyi phillyfoodfyi new jersey restaurantslocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California: LIVE
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Community bids goodbye to slain Lemoore officer Jonathan Diaz
Fresno City Council approves recreational cannabis stores
Amtrak's presence in the Valley may be in jeopardy
Show More
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
'I'm constantly in fear': Daniel Green told Erika Sandoval in 2012 recording
Merced County deputies foil possible home invasion robbery
Small businesses dealing with credit card fee increase
Jury to determine if Clovis man who killed his wife, mother-in-law was sane
More TOP STORIES News