World's Only Jetpack Men Fly at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

Two Jetpack pilots fly at the Great Pacific Airshow giving spectators a flight experience like no other. The Jetpack show is exhilarating and unique, allowing hundreds to see the world's first true Jetpack in action. This year was the first time the Jetpack Men were featured at the Great Pacific Airshow! These Jetpacks allow the pilots to fly for 10 minutes at a time thanks to new technology. After the show the pilots posed with their packs for photos with on lookers.