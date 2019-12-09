family

This Family Saved 100 Parrots

Monika Sangar and her family started the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Prego Dalliance Sanctuary (PDS) after losing their first Eclectus parrot, Prego. The family was devastated after losing him and took in other parrots in need.

Now they've saved over 100 parrots and have 20 parrots currently including Eclectus, Ringnecks and Alexandrine parrots that all live in their family home.

"When we found Pepper on Craigslist and he was completely naked. And when we slowly realized and we did more research that there were so many parrots out there that just need a home...we just provide them with a safe environment," said Sangar, co-founder of PDS.

They have also been able to adopt out and foster some of the parrots after rescuing them from different online sites.

The nonprofit provides the parrots with food, shelter and medical care where donations help pay for some of these needs.

The family also makes their own parrot toys that they sell on Etsy to help pay for the expenses of the parrots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesanimals in perilfamilyanimalsparrotfarm sanctuarylocalish
FAMILY
Former Texas police officer accused of choking child with dog leash
Military family's unique Christmas card keeps them together
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Girl Scouts discourage forced holiday hugs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Show More
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog from central Fresno canal
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
More TOP STORIES News