You can rent out this Kensington bookstore for your next date night

KENSINGTON -- The Head & The Hand bookstore in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia is offering couples the opportunity to rent the bookstore for a date night.

The $65 package includes an hour and a half alone at the store, candles, wine, and the option to bring your own dinner!


The package has become so popular that the date nights are booked through May.


