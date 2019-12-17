food

Mate Conmigo Brings Traditional South American Drink to California!

Gabriela Simoni has lived in California for over 20 years and was always looking for a slice of home, her native Argentina. She found her community through Argentinean restaurants and friends but one thing was always missing, a "materia," so she started her own and called it Mate Conmigo. Mate is a traditional South American drink made from the leaves of the Yerba maté tree, which grows mainly in Northern Argentina but can also be found in Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Southern Chile and Southern Brazil!
Follow them on Social Media:

Facebook: @mate.conmigo
Instagram: @mateconmigo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgeteasfyi drinksfoodlocalish
FOOD
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales you'll ever eat!
Students learn valuable life skills thanks to class coffee cart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
New California laws in 2020
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
Show More
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
More TOP STORIES News