Oakland youth organization, The People's Conservatory, paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rosalyn Nash is the executive director of Oakland's The People's Conservatory, performing, and visual arts organization for youth.

"Our focus is on underserved Black and Brown youth in the East Bay and the surrounding Bay Area," Nash reveals. "Everything we do is sort of a high-level arts training with a culturally representative focus."


Their current project is a mural located at the corner of 15th St. and Broadway in Downtown Oakland.

"We named it '27-hour mural for Breonna' because she would have been 27. She didn't make it," Nash explains. For more information on how to help with future projects, click here.
