It was the 100th running of the CIF State Track & Field Championships at Buchanan High School Saturday night.Fowler's Jocelyn Budwig won gold in the girls shot put. The junior finished seventh last year.But it was Tulare Union's Kazmeir Allen stealing the show. The senior, who has committed to play football at UCLA next year, won the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 10.44. He won by 0.003 seconds.