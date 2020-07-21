crash

Hwy 168 closed in both directions in Fresno County due to overturned logging truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An overturned logging truck has shut down Highway 168 in both directions in Fresno County, Caltrans says.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

The truck and logs from its cargo have blocked the highway near Sample Road. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Caltrans crews are warning drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. The estimated time for reopening the highway has not been released.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
