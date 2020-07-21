Hwy 168 closed in both directions in Fresno County due to overturned logging truck

FRESNO COUNTY: State Route 168 is currently CLOSED in both directions due to an overturned logging truck. Truck and logs are both blocking the roadway. Alternate routes advised, no ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/4UFDylzI1N — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 21, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An overturned logging truck has shut down Highway 168 in both directions in Fresno County, Caltrans says.The crash was reported just after 10:30 a.m.The truck and logs from its cargo have blocked the highway near Sample Road. It's unclear if anyone was injured.Caltrans crews are warning drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. The estimated time for reopening the highway has not been released.