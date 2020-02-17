Society

Utah police respond to 911 call from frantic mom in need of baby formula

ALPINE, Utah -- Emergency dispatchers in Utah received an unusual call for help from a mother of a six-week-old baby.

"I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I've been calling neighbors and no one will answer," Shannon Bird said in the call.

Bird called 911 in a panic after her milk suddenly dried up, she had no formula and no way to get it, KSL-TV reports.

She says her four other children were sleeping and her husband was out of town.

Officers with the Long Peak Police Department responded.

They first stopped at a store and grabbed a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not work.

The officers then ran over to another store and a short time later they returned with formula.

Officers say it's all part of the job.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutah911 callbabyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News