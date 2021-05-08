sports

3-point shooting helping to rewrite the record books for Central Valley hoops

By
EMBED <>More Videos

3-point shooting helping to rewrite the record books for Central Valley hoops

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five years since Stephen Curry's iconic 35-foot game-winner that beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime, the game of basketball looks completely different.

Long-range shooting has trickled down to the high school scene here in the Valley and has become a 'game changer.'


One of the best shooters in the Central Valley is using the three-pointer to rewrite the record book.

"Shooters obviously work on their shots so much so it's just good to see it going in in the game which is what you work for when you're doing your workouts," said Clovis West senior Cole Anderson.

The UC Santa Barbara commit, who already holds the all time points record at CW, set the school record in a game with 51 points thanks to a third quarter where he was a perfect 9-9 from long range.

"I didn't even know I didn't miss until the end either so it was crazy and I didn't really know what was going on until after," Anderson said.



Anderson didn't even play the fourth quarter, and incredibly on the same day, another school record toppled before the fourth.

"As soon as he sits down my assistant coach tells me coach you know he had 49?" said Hoover head coach Tezale Archie. "I said I wish you guys would've told me that sooner I would've left him in there for the 50."

Over at Hoover HS, Long Beach State commit A.J. George set the school record with 49 points. Tom Laub, the previous record holder at 47 points, set it before the existence of the three point line. "It was an honor for him to bring me the ball because it shows that he really cares about passing the torch down," George said.


But it's not just the boys shooting threes.

Caruthers Morgan Trigueiro is on pace to set the school three-point record as just a sophomore. At Clovis, another sophomore splashing from deep. This season, the Cougars Devin Miller hit nine threes in a game, finishing with 37 points.

"We had told her last year - pay attention to what's going on because we're going to put you in a much bigger role and she's handled that really well," said her head coach Greg Clark.



But Anderson, George and Miller are just the tip of the iceberg here in the Valley, with every team claiming at least one long range shooter. "Traditional basketball with driving is cool and stuff but I just think the three is just a great addition to the game," Anderson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Did US Marshals' most wanted fugitive attend 2016 MLB game?
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Bulldog Breakdown: Highlights of Fresno State v Hawaii game
Fresno State falls out of AP ranking after loss to Hawaii
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News