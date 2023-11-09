A long-time landmark in the Downtown Fresno skyline will soon be gone but not for long.

Iconic 'G' sign in Downtown Fresno to be replaced soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A piece of Fresno history will soon be removed.

The iconic "G sign" that sits on top of the "Guarantee Savings Building" in Downtown Fresno will be taken down at the end of the month.

The building is now home to the office of the State Center Community College District.

They were hoping to fix the sign's panels and lighting system but upon inspection found it's in disrepair.

So now, the sign that once rotated and changed colors according to the weather will be replaced with a replica.

The SCCCD says the new "G" sign will have an upgraded LED lighting system that can change colors for commemorative events.

They're hoping to have the replica installed by the summer of 2025.