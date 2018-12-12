Looking for a new place to eat? There's a new Mexican restaurant in Northwest Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Need some spice in your life? - There's a new place to eat in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Need some spice in your life? - There's a new place to eat in Northwest Fresno.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at "Sabores Mexican Cocina & Tequila Bar" on Wednesday.

The locally-owned business is located at the "Times Square Shopping Center" on Shaw near Marks.

Owners Aaron and Alicia Batista incorporated an open-kitchen concept which allows customers a peek at of the magic of their food.

They say their "sabores" or flavors-- are unlike anything served at other Fresno restaurants.

"Everybody says authentic Mexican food we say more traditional Mexican food more like you're in Mexico. And even the restaurant, the design we tried to make it different," said Alicia Batista.

The owners say they are looking to provide homemade flavorful cuisine that features modern takes on Mexican dishes, particularly the central region of the country -- like Michoacan, Jalisco and Colima.

They will also have several tequila options once they get their liquor license in January.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
California wants to tax your text messages
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Pop-up shop selling vintage goods while creating jobs
Show More
Gift Guide: Smartwatch vs. Fitness Tracker
Grizzly Fest sets dates for 2019. Here's when you can get tickets
Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
More News