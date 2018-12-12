Looking for a new place to eat? There's a new Mexican restaurant in Northwest Fresno

Need some spice in your life? - There's a new place to eat in Northwest Fresno.A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at "Sabores Mexican Cocina & Tequila Bar" on Wednesday.The locally-owned business is located at the "Times Square Shopping Center" on Shaw near Marks.Owners Aaron and Alicia Batista incorporated an open-kitchen concept which allows customers a peek at of the magic of their food.They say their "sabores" or flavors-- are unlike anything served at other Fresno restaurants."Everybody says authentic Mexican food we say more traditional Mexican food more like you're in Mexico. And even the restaurant, the design we tried to make it different," said Alicia Batista.The owners say they are looking to provide homemade flavorful cuisine that features modern takes on Mexican dishes, particularly the central region of the country -- like Michoacan, Jalisco and Colima.They will also have several tequila options once they get their liquor license in January.