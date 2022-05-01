Sports

NFL legend and former Bulldog Lorenzo Neal arrested for DUI again

This is a file picture of NFL football star Lorenzo Neal. Neal is considered one of the greatest fullbacks in NFL history.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Legendary Fresno State football star and NFL great Lorenzo Neal was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday morning.

Neal, 51, was arrested at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in Garden City, Idaho.

This is the second time Neal has been arrested for DUI. He was previously arrested for DUI in Fresno County back in 2011, when he crashed into a pole near Copper and Minnewawa Avenues.

Neal was in Madera Wednesday, speaking to students at Torres High School about leadership and maintaining safe activity on social media.

Neal graduated from Lemoore High School before playing football at Fresno State from 1989-1992. Neal had his #22 jersey retired by the Bulldog football program this past fall.

Neal played 16 NFL seasons, which included stints with the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and San Diego Chargers. He made four Pro Bowl teams and is considered one of the greatest fullbacks in NFL history.
