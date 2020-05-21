Operation Varsity Blues

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to plead guilty to college admission scandal charges

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to two counts -- conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

If the judge approves, she will serve two months, and he will serve five months.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

Earlier this month, a federal judge refused to dismiss charges against them, siding with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated evidence.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people charged last year in the case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." Authorities said wealthy parents paid huge sums to secure students' admission at elite schools as fake athletic recruits or have someone cheat on their entrance exams.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesoperation varsity bluesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
Show More
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett hospitalized
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Reopening California: What 'phase' is my county in?
More TOP STORIES News