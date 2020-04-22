How to access the Central California Food Bank during coronavirus crisis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children.
If you need help, the Central California Food Bank and its partners are continuing to provide meals to families across the area. Click here to find a food distribution center near you.
In addition, school districts in the Central Valley have closed to prevent the spreading of the novel coronavirus, but students who rely on free school lunches will still be able to pick up meals from several school sites. Click here to see a list of schools offering free meals to students during closures during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Click here for more coronavirus coverage from ABC30.
