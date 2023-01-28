At least 3 killed, 4 others wounded in Los Angeles shooting, police say

The three deceased victims were found in a vehicle parked outside a home believed to be a short-term rental, authorities said.

LOS ANGELES -- At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities have not provided any information on a suspect, and don't believe the general public is in danger.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to multiple 911 calls of a shooting with people down.

During a press conference, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said the shooting occurred in front of a home that they believe has been used as a short-term rental. He could not confirm whether some type of gathering or party was happening at the time.

A senior LAPD source told ABC News that the three deceased individuals were found in a vehicle in the neighborhood.

Authorities initially said the fatal victims were two men and a women, but later deferred official confirmation to the Los Angeles coroner. They have not been identified.

Borihanh said two of the wounded had taken themselves to the hospital before officers arrived at the scene. Two others were transported.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, the other two are stable.

It remains unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, authorities said.