LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department needs your help identifying a pair of suspected thieves.Early on Wednesday morning, the two were caught on surveillance, crawling under a car to steal a catalytic converter.A third suspect was waiting in a getaway car - an older four-door Beige sedan.The happened in front of a home near M and 6th Streets.If you recognize any of the suspects, the vehicle - or know anything about this case you are asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070 or Detective Neal at (209) 827- 2520.