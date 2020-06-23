coronavirus testing

New COVID-19 testing site opening in Los Banos Wednesday

The new location was established to ensure testing is available to all county residents
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new coronavirus testing site will open in Los Banos on Wednesday.

The new testing location was established through a partnership between the Merced County Department of Public Health and Golden Valley Health Centers to ensure testing is available to all county residents.

It will be open from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Community Center on 7th Street.

For more information or to make an appointment, you can visit Golden Valley Health Centers' website.

Other test sites are also available to Merced County residents with three locations in Merced, and one in Atwater.
