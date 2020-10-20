homicide

34-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are investigating after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a house on Park Warren Drive near San Luis Street around 9:55 pm. There they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot twice in the upper body.

The man was taken to a hospital in Modesto, where he later died. His name has not been released.

Investigators say the man had been in his garage when someone drove up, got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

Police believe the shooting is gang-related. Detectives do not have a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.
