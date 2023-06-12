Suspect arrested in connection to Los Banos' 1st homicide of 2023

Authorities believe there was an argument between Peter Robert Noriega Jr. and Jay Romero that led up to the shooting.

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to Los Banos' first homicide of the year.

Police say it happened on June 9 near Pacheco Boulevard and Tanner Road.

Authorities believe there was an argument between 36-year-old Peter Robert Noriega Jr. and 28-year-old Jay Romero that led up to the shooting.

When police arrived, they found Noriega Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Romero was taken into custody in Merced. He was booked into jail for murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department.