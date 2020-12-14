Woman found dead in Los Banos alley, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley on Monday morning.Investigators were called to the area of 4th Street and I Street near a church just before 6 am, where they found the victim.Detectives believe the woman was homeless and had been staying in the alley.Los Banos police have detained a man who knew the woman, but further details on the investigation were not immediately available.The cause of the woman's death has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-2545.