Local man arrested in Florida for Los Banos murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Banos man will soon be extradited to the Central Valley to face murder charges, officials say.
On Thursday, authorities arrested 37-year-old Ricardo Herrera outside of a home in Clearwater, Florida.
Herrera is accused of killing 31-year-old Raymundo Rubin Salcedo.
Back in July, officers found Salcedo with multiple gunshot wounds in Los Banos. He later died at the scene.
Investigators say, at some point, Herrera and Salcedo had a relationship with the same woman. Police believe the motive stems from an apparent love-triangle.
After a months-long search, Herrera was arrested in Florida by U.S. federal marshals.
