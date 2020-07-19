sports

13 year-old Los Banos swimmer preparing for record-breaking swim

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos swimmer James Savage keeps setting the bar higher and higher.

The 13-year-old earned an honorary ESPY last year for his record-breaking swim of the San Luis Reservoir. He followed that up with a 10.2-mile swim of Lake Tahoe.

At the end of this month, he'll embark on his second of three swims required for the Lake Tahoe Triple Crown.

This upcoming swim will be the longest of James' young career; 12 total miles and if he accomplishes, it he'll be the youngest to do so.

It's called the Godfather Swim because it ends at the mansion where Godfather II was filmed.

James says on July 31, he'll meet at the lake at 3 a.m. and it will take him 6 to 7 hours to finish the 12-mile swim.

During quarantine, the Savage family had to come up with creative ways for him to train when the lakes were shut down; they made an at-home tethering system..

James said that after his record-breaking swims, he like to go to Bert's Cafe or Round Table to celebrate.
