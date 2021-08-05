Sports

14-year-old Los Banos swimmer youngest person to complete Lake Tahoe Triple Crown

Savage swam the other two legs of the Tahoe Triple Crown over the last two summers.
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old Los Banos boy has raised the bar once again by completing the Tahoe Triple Crown.

James Savage became the youngest person to accomplish that feat by swimming more than 21 miles from Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe to the Hyatt Regency in Incline Village.

He started at midnight on August 1, and it took him just under 12 hours.

Savage swam the other two legs of the Tahoe Triple Crown over the last two summers.

The Los Banos High School sophomore has a long list of other achievements, including swimming from San Francisco to Alcatraz 16 times.

He also won an honorary ESPY for his record-breaking swim of the San Luis Reservoir in 2019.

