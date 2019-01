Smackover, Arkansas

Santa Claus, Indiana

Sandwich, Illinois

Accident, Maryland

Slaughterville, Oklahoma

Hell, Michigan

Intercourse, Pennsylvania

According to CarRentals.com, Los Banos is one of the top 8 wackiest town names in the United States.It actually came in at number 8 with the article stating, "most people can't help but think it's 'the baths'."Other towns on the list include:For more information about those towns click here.