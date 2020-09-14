Los Banos police searching for missing 90-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are searching for a 90-year-old woman who disappeared on Sunday morning.Officials say Clarissa Lucio Plair was last seen leaving her Los Banos home in a burgundy Hyundai Elantra around 4 a.m., but she never made it to her destination.Family members say Plair does not have major medical conditions. She is 5'4" and has black hair and brown eyes.Plair's car had a California license plate number: DP975FLAnyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.