FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are searching for a 90-year-old woman who disappeared on Sunday morning.
Officials say Clarissa Lucio Plair was last seen leaving her Los Banos home in a burgundy Hyundai Elantra around 4 a.m., but she never made it to her destination.
Family members say Plair does not have major medical conditions. She is 5'4" and has black hair and brown eyes.
Plair's car had a California license plate number: DP975FL
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.
Los Banos police searching for missing 90-year-old woman
Los Banos police are searching for a 90-year-old woman who disappeared on Sunday morning.
MISSING PERSON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News