MERCED COUNTY

Los Banos Police search for vandals with BB gun who may have targeted vehicles

James W Jakobs
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
On July 22, 2018, Los Banos police responded to the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue for a report of vandalism to multiple vehicles. At least 10 vehicles were damaged with what is believed to be a projectile from a BB gun.

In a Facebook post, Los Banos Police say vehicles were targeted in the 200 to the 500 block of Birchwood Avenue, 500 block of Cabernet, and the 500 block of Hardwood Court.

Two males are seen on video surveillance running in the area of the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue with what may be a BB gun.

They're asking that residents in these areas check their home surveillance systems for video on July 22, 2018, between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismmerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News