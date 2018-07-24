Los Banos Police search for vandals with BB gun who may have targeted vehicles

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --On July 22, 2018, Los Banos police responded to the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue for a report of vandalism to multiple vehicles. At least 10 vehicles were damaged with what is believed to be a projectile from a BB gun.
In a Facebook post, Los Banos Police say vehicles were targeted in the 200 to the 500 block of Birchwood Avenue, 500 block of Cabernet, and the 500 block of Hardwood Court.
Two males are seen on video surveillance running in the area of the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue with what may be a BB gun.
They're asking that residents in these areas check their home surveillance systems for video on July 22, 2018, between the hours of 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.