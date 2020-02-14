shots fired

Shots fired into Los Banos home land inches away from 3 sleeping children, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are looking for the suspect who fired shots into a home overnight Thursday.

Investigators say bullets struck a house on G Street just before 4:00 a.m., and landed inches away from where three children were asleep.

The children, ages five, ten and 12, were not hurt.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related, but a suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-2524.
