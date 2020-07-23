homicide

Los Banos intersection closed as police investigate homicide

A homicide investigation has shut down an intersection in Los Banos, police say.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An intersection in Los Banos is closed as police investigate a homicide on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of East B Street and 8th Street around 6:40 a.m.

The police department did not provide further details on the investigation.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the intersection during their commute.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
