lottery

Mega Millions Surprise: Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder

"It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"
By Nadeem Muaddi, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder

OAKLAND COUNTY, Michigan -- Your email spam folder isn't all junk mail.

Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan, can attest to that, as she recently discovered a $3 million lottery prize sitting in hers.

The lucky winner had purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021, drawing. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket," Spears, 55, told Michigan Lottery officials. "A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!"



Spears, who claimed her prize at Lottery headquarters last week, said she plans to share her winnings with family and retire early.

Of course, she'll also be checking her spam folder more frequently.

"I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize," Spears said.

Feeling lucky? Monday's Powerball drawing is up to $82 million.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldfeel goodmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Truck slams into Fresno convenience store, lottery tickets stolen
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
TOP STORIES
Valley firefighters sent to help battle fire in Big Sur
Loved ones grieve for Missy Hernandez at Fresno vigil
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
Fresno's famous 'dancing teacher' appears on Ellen Show
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Fresno Mathnasium sees demand for math tutoring amid pandemic
Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Fresno
Show More
Suspect opens fire at birthday party full of teenagers in Clovis
Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-vehicle crash
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Tulare Co. convenience store
More TOP STORIES News