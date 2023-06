Man wins big on $1 million lottery ticket sold in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man came into newfound wealth after buying a winning lottery ticket at a Fresno convenience store.

The ticket came from the Speedway Convenience Store on East Avenue in southwest Fresno.

Another $1 million lottery ticket was sold at the Liquor House 2 in Modesto.

In Kern County, a $2 million scratcher was sold at the Sunny View Gas Stop in Tehachapi.