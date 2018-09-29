Loud noise causes chaos, scare at Global Citizen Festival in Central Park

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details from the Upper West Side.

By
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan --
Thousands of people ran for it when they hear what they thought were gunshots at the Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park.

It turns out the frightening sound wasn't gunshots after all - but the fear was very real.


"I heard 'boom boom boom' like that sound like a gunshot and that's when everyone whooshed. Everyone started huddling, and going down. And everyone started freaking out. And then I heard it again like 'boom boom' and that's when everyone started freaking out," said Annabelle Smart.

Police say the cause of the mortifying fear was the sound of a police barrier that fell.

The crowd feared the worst.

"Just a mob of people started running. It felt like a war zone. It was insane, and then people were just running and there were security guards telling us to duck down," said Teddy Dumont.

No gunshots were fired.

Most of the injuries were minor.

The show continued after a brief interruption - but many people left, in no mood to return.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Central ParkNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News