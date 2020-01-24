2 Fresno County men arrested for allegedly possessing child porn; one works at CRMC

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cyber tip helped investigators arrest two Fresno County men, one of whom is a hospital worker, for allegedly having child pornography in their homes."Child porn, sadly, is one of our more consistent crimes," said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.68-year-old Mark Forney can be seen wearing his Community Regional Medical Center uniform as he was booked on Thursday.Fresno County sheriff's detectives with the Internet Crimes against Children unit were following up on a tip and served a search warrant at his Clovis home."We collected several devices at his home. We checked them and determined there was obscene material on there," said Botti.They then followed up on another tip and went to the Firestone Auto Care off Blackstone and Sierra to find 29-year-old Louis Tusing.Investigators also found electronic devices containing child pornography at his apartment off Winery.Action News knocked on Forney's home after learning he bailed out, but no one answered the door.Neighbors didn't want to be identified, but said his arrest is disturbing."I certainly would be concerned if I had younger kids," said a neighbor.They described Forney as a 'recluse' and said there are a lot of children often walking around the neighborhood"We have Gettysburg Park, we have an elementary school. A lot of them are walkers," said the neighbor.CRMC also released a statement, saying, "While we aren't able to discuss the particulars of a personnel or police matter, we will certainly cooperate with law enforcement and be as helpful as possible in any investigation."Firestone Auto Care employees would not comment on Tusing's arrest, and he remains in custody with a bail set at $20,000.