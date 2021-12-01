FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On the north end of Woodward Park, you can find three acres of greenery, pathways and art installations.
The tranquil space many visit to work out or pause to reflect is known as the healing garden.
Artwork inspired by and created by cancer survivors lines walkways and benches thanks to the Art of Life Cancer Foundation.
Executive director Liz Ray says as a cancer survivor herself, every piece is intended to inspire hope.
She says, "It's all about healing arts and working through difficult times in your life through art, fitness, pottery, painting, cooking time together with family and friends."
Maintained solely through donations of time or talent, installations include benches, trees, musical instruments and play areas for children.
Ray says, "It's a combination of survivors families of survivors medical communities colleges."
New additions planned for 2022 include a musical installation comprised of drum sets and a watering station for dogs.
The nonprofit teamed up with CalViva Health and Women's Cancer Care to bring the community together for a night of healing and hope.
The free event appropriately named "Love Lights the Way" will allow attendees to honor those they love in a luminary lighting ceremony -- each will line the cancer ribbon at the healing garden.
"Each one of the luminary candles will have a message of hope and love for either someone who has passed or is living, but is struggling through cancer or even in some case, they're purchasing them for special pets," said Ray.
The "Love Lights the Way" event is December 1 at 6 pm. You can buy your luminary candles at the gate or you can buy in advance here.
Fresno nonprofit holding luminary event for a night of healing
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More