Loved ones gather to honor teen killed in Kerman after slamming into tractor

Family and friends gathered at St Patrick's Church in Kerman to honor the teen killed in Friday night's crash at Jensen and Trinity.Dozens remembered Abel Lopez, describing him as fun-loving and cheerful with an infectious personality and strong work ethic.They add the 17-year-old was a stellar student and even better friend."He always tried his best to do his school work. Now its graduation it's sad because he worked so hard for it and he's not going to be there," said the victim's friend Diana Rios.According to CHP officers, the Kerman High senior was driving down Jensen Avenue when he slammed into the back of a tractor.CHP investigators are looking into what may have caused the crash.Kerman High school says they plan to have counselors on campus for students grieving the loss of their classmate.