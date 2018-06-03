VIGIL

Loved ones gather to honor teen killed in Kerman after slamming into tractor

EMBED </>More Videos

Family and friends gathered at St Patrick's church in Kerman to honor the teen killed in Friday night's crash. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family and friends gathered at St Patrick's Church in Kerman to honor the teen killed in Friday night's crash at Jensen and Trinity.

Dozens remembered Abel Lopez, describing him as fun-loving and cheerful with an infectious personality and strong work ethic.

They add the 17-year-old was a stellar student and even better friend.

RELATED: Kerman High student killed days before graduation after car slams into tractor

"He always tried his best to do his school work. Now its graduation it's sad because he worked so hard for it and he's not going to be there," said the victim's friend Diana Rios.

According to CHP officers, the Kerman High senior was driving down Jensen Avenue when he slammed into the back of a tractor.

CHP investigators are looking into what may have caused the crash.

Kerman High school says they plan to have counselors on campus for students grieving the loss of their classmate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen killedKerman
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIGIL
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
Groups pay tribute to jogger killed in Washington D.C. this week
Emotional vigil held for teen killed during robbery attempt
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
More vigil
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News