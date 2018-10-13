Loved ones gather to remember Rahman Newsome on anniversary of his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Exactly one year after a 21-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno his friends and family came together to commemorate the anniversary of his death.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Exactly one year after a 21-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Central Fresno his friends and family came together to commemorate the anniversary of his death.

Rahman Newsome was trying to catch a bus in October of last year when he was killed by a drive-by shooter near Normal and Mayfair Drive.

RELATED: Family honors their son after being killed in drive by shooting

His family gathered near the place where he was killed in hopes of seeking justice for their son's murder.

"Anybody got any leads or anything, we'd like to have some help-find who murdered our son," said Andrew Newsome, father.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Newsome was killed just two months before he was expected to graduate high school.

RELATED: Fresno man is caught in the wrong place at the wrong time
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingdrive by shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
16-year-old boy shoots and kills father, sheriff's deputies say
Family, friends gather at vigil in memory of woman hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
Hurricane Michael forces Central Valley native to evacuate
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Show More
Woman arrested, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy
Burglar who was beaten up by homeowner sentenced to four years in prison
Construction begins on Initiative Foods new building two years after massive fire
Safety remains number one priority for Big Fresno Fair officials and Fresno Police
Applegate overpass closed for at least a month
More News