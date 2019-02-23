Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway

Dozens gathered in north Fresno to remember the 70-year-old Ram Bhatia killed in a hit-and-run Thursday.Loved ones gathered not just to remember Bhatia as a husband, father, and grandfather, but to shed light on what they say is a dangerous stretch of roadway.Many who paid their respects were still in disbelief."People should slow down watch or for the pedestrian and if they're drinking and driving they should call a cab or a designated driver. Don't get behind the wheel," said family friend Amit Nijhawam.Bhatia was on his nightly walk when the driver of a black BMW slammed into him just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.Police arrested 25-year old Matthew Chenot for the crime.It is the third deadly crash at the intersection Friant and Copper River Road in recent years.Family friends are calling for the city re-evaluate the stretch of Friant, and adding cameras, better lighting, and reduced speed.