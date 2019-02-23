Loved ones of hit-and-run victim call for changes to roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Dozens gathered in north Fresno to remember the 70-year-old Ram Bhatia killed in a hit-and-run Thursday.
Loved ones gathered not just to remember Bhatia as a husband, father, and grandfather, but to shed light on what they say is a dangerous stretch of roadway.
Many who paid their respects were still in disbelief.
"People should slow down watch or for the pedestrian and if they're drinking and driving they should call a cab or a designated driver. Don't get behind the wheel," said family friend Amit Nijhawam.
Bhatia was on his nightly walk when the driver of a black BMW slammed into him just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police arrested 25-year old Matthew Chenot for the crime.
It is the third deadly crash at the intersection Friant and Copper River Road in recent years.
Family friends are calling for the city re-evaluate the stretch of Friant, and adding cameras, better lighting, and reduced speed.