SAN FRANCISCO -- It's a special week for a boy from Lowell, Massachusetts who got an out-of-this world surprise.
RELATED: Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic
Not only did Lucas St. Onge turn 9 years old on Thursday, he's also celebrating four years since he survived a multiple-organ transplant.
Lucas had always dreamed of meeting an astronaut.
On Thursday, he got his wish.
He received a phone call from the International Space Station. Capt. Chris Cassidy was on the other end of the line and wished Lucas a happy birthday.
Massachusetts boy celebrating birthday, organ transplant anniversary gets phone call from International Space Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News