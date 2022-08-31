Country music singer Luke Bell found dead in Arizona at 32, authorities say

Musician Luke Bell performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2016 in Indio, California.

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Country music singer Luke Bell has been found dead in Arizona, authorities confirmed Wednesday. He was 32.

Bell's body was discovered in the 5500 block of Grant Road in midtown Tucson, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department confirmed in an email.

An investigation into Bell's death is ongoing, the spokesperson said. No other details, including the cause of death, were immediately released.

The musician was known for such songs as "Where Ya Been," "The Bullfighter" and "Sometimes."

He had collaborated with such artists as The Alabama Shakes and Margo Prince. In 2018, Bell received Best Honky Tonk Male award at the Ameripolitan Music Awards.