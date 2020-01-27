entertainment

Luke Bryan to perform at the Save Mart Center in October

The country artist will play at the Save Mart Center on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. for his Proud To Be Right Here tour.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hey, country music fans! Luke Bryan is returning to Fresno!

The country music star will play at the Save Mart Center on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. for his Proud To Be Right Here tour.

The tour will feature songs from Byran's new album, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" which will be released on April 24.

Bryan kicks off his tour in Cincinnati in May with Morgan Wallen, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack to join the line-up.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket prices start at $34.75.
