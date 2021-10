FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police need your help to track down a man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of lumber from a local business.Officers say the suspect is somewhere between 30 to 40 years old.He's accused of taking $1,600 worth of lumber from Best Framing near Fowler and Clinton Avenues.If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or Valley crime stoppers.