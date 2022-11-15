Local leaders to be honored at Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon

Several local leaders, including our own Action News anchor Graciela Moreno, are among the honorees.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local trailblazers will receive special recognition for improving our community!

Tickets are now on sale for the Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon.

Several local leaders, including our own Action News anchor Graciela Moreno, are among the honorees.

The event is November 16 and hosted by Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association or SEFCEDA.

The non-profit provides education and job training resources in high-poverty areas of Fresno.

Jose Leon-Barraza is the Executive Director of SEFCEDA.

He says, "We're trying to improve those conditions by improving the skills of residents and also by helping small businesses prosper. We also participate in improving the quality of life by promoting the creation of parks in our community."

The luncheon will also honor two educational leaders posthumously -- Tim Liles from Sunnyside High, and Fresno City College's Monica Cuevas.

For more information, click here.