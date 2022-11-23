Trailblazers throughout Fresno recognized at luncheon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association recognized trailblazers in the community.

Action News Reporter Nic Garcia served as the emcee for the 9th annual awards luncheon at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

The recipients included Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino, Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mark Salazar, Editor of Vida en El Valle Juan Esparza Loera, and Judge Ana de Alba.

ABC30's own Graciela Moreno was also honored for breaking barriers as a Latina reporter, anchor and for the great work she continues to do every day.