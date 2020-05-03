fatal crash

Woman killed in rollover crash near Coalinga, 10-year-old passenger unhurt

Investigators are looking into whether the use of prescription medication was a factor in the crash.
A rollover crash killed a woman near Coalinga on Saturday morning.

It happened on Interstate 5 near Highway 145 just before 6 am.

The CHP says 46-year-old Lynda Williams was driving an Acura southbound when she drifted off the edge of the roadway and then overcorrected.

The car flipped over several times on the dirt shoulder.

Officers say Williams was not wearing a seatbelt. She was ejected and died at the scene.

A 10-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into whether the use of prescription medication was a factor in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coalingafatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man accused of killing teen in northeast Fresno DUI crash faces judge
26-year-old man killed in Kings County crash, CHP says
1 killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera Co.
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno to make announcements about reopening some businesses in 1-2 days
Central California coronavirus cases
Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
Man shot multiple times at Bulldog and Ninth in northeast Fresno
Fresno business owners left confused, frustrated after 'shelter in place' order extension
Show More
Former Fresno County correctional officer arrested for having sex with inmate
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store
Fresno City College now a COVID-19 testing site, appointments required
Fresno's shelter-in-place order extended to May 31
More TOP STORIES News